Part of the park near Motherwell was cordoned off

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Strathclyde Country Park.

Part of the park, near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, was cordoned off on Sunday after the alarm was raised.

Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the serious sex assault.

A force spokeswoman said he was released pending further inquiries and the investigation continues.