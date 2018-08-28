Teenager arrested over Strathclyde Country Park rape
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Strathclyde Country Park.
Part of the park, near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, was cordoned off on Sunday after the alarm was raised.
Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the serious sex assault.
A force spokeswoman said he was released pending further inquiries and the investigation continues.