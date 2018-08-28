A man has admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run after they innocently got caught up in a feud.

Gerald Gavan, 22, drove a car into the youngsters after targeting Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk area.

The dispute between Gavan and McGregor is thought to be linked to the murder of Jamie Lee in the area in July 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow he admitted attempting to murder the children on 24 March.

The carpet salesman, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, also pleaded guilty to trying to kill McGregor in the same incident.

Gavan was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow and will be sentenced next month.

A judge watched graphic footage of the children being hurled into the air as Gavin struck them and McGregor.

One 14-year-old girl - who Gavan also reversed over - suffered a broken neck and required lengthy surgery.

Family feud

Prosecutor Maryam Labaki said the background to this crime was a "family feud" involving a "fatality".

She added: "Gavan is associated with one side of that dispute."

Gavan's former co-accused Gary Owen - who had his not guilty pleas accepted - is a relative of a man who is wanted in connection with the play park shooting of Jamie Lee.

The hit and run occurred after McGregor - also known as William Dearie - had gone to a local shop about 16:00.

At the time the children were "talking and laughing together" in the same street.

As McGregor crossed the road towards them he spotted Gavan's silver Vauxhall Astra heading at him.

Miss Labaki said: "The car accelerated and steered towards Billy McGregor, travelling diagonally and mounting the pavement."

He failed in trying to dodge the car - but Gavan then carried on into the children on the pavement.

The advocate depute added: "As the car collided with the group, six of them were struck causing them to be thrown up into the air in different directions.

"Two of the children who had been sent flying were hit with such force that they were carried over a parked car landing on the ground opposite."

'Wicked recklessness'

CCTV of the incident was played to the packed court.

Distressed relatives of the young victims sobbed and one woman left the courtroom.

In the footage, a 14 year-old girl was seen being unable to get up. Gavan then reversed over her before "leaving the scene at speed".

The court was told he was unaware she was still on the ground.

The teenager was found to have a badly broken neck and needed an initial six-hour operation.

She later had a titanium plate attached to her spine to help her recovery and spent about two weeks in hospital,

The court heard her injury is "healing well" and she will make a full recovery.

A 13-year-old boy was treated for a leg injury while a 14-year-old boy needed stitches for a knee wound.

The court also heard a 13-year-old girl was badly bruised while a 12-year-old girl was treated at hospital for muscle injuries.

Another 14-year-old girl required physiotherapy.

McGregor had cuts to his arm and leg - as well as bruising - but "declined medical attention".

The court heard Gavan's guilty plea was accepted on basis he had "intended to cause physical injury" to McGregor.

Miss Labaki: "In striking him with the vehicle - when immediately in front of the children - Gavan had no opportunity to brake in time.

"His actions amounted to wicked recklessness in respect of the children."

Gary Owen, 20, had also faced the attempted murder claims but his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Gavan and Owen, along with Ali Coats and Jay Gavan, 20, had further faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the crime.

Not guilty pleas were also accepted for that allegation.

Lady Scott deferred sentencing on Gavan until 25 September in Edinburgh.