Three arrested after man stabbed during street fight
- 28 August 2018
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a disturbance in North Lanarkshire.
The 28-year-old victim was found bleeding in Arnott Drive, Coatbridge about 11:30 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said the serious assault started in a flat and spilled onto the street.
The men, aged 23 and 27, and a 22-year-old woman are expected to appear before Airdire Sheriff Court on Wednesday.