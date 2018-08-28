Image copyright Google

Council planners have refused permission for a large development at the grade A-listed Govan Graving Docks.

Planning permission was sought to build 700 flats, a museum, restaurant, shops, office space and hotel on the historic Glasgow shipbuilding and repair site.

The application by New City Vision was described as "surprisingly poor" given the scale of development proposed.

Glasgow City Council rejected plans citing a lack of parking and access arrangements as well as flooding risks.

The proposed development was also criticised for failing to to preserve the historic interest of the listed docks.

The dry docks were originally built for the Clyde Navigation Trust between 1869 to 1898 and were in use until 1988.

'Lack of quality analysis'

In rejecting the application, Glasgow City Council said: "As submitted, the scale of buildings proposed, their locations and consequential impacts upon the category A-listed Graving Docks and the significant potential to increase flood risk are such that the proposal could not be supported.

"The lack of quality analysis of the environmental impacts coupled with the wider unsuitability of the development principle in terms of national and local legislation and guidance, has led us to move directly to the refusal of the application."

The planning application attracted 59 formal objections including one from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Last year, a separate pre-application notice for the Clydebrae Street site was made by billionaire businessman Jim McColl of Ferguson Marine Engineering.

The Port Glasgow-based firm proposed to develop the docks and return them to use for ship maintenance and repairs with further mixed-use development in the future.

Site owners New City Vision were unavailable for comment.