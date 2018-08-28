Fraud gang posed as police and bank staff

Image copyright Google Image caption Glasgow Sheriff Court heard police linked the crimes to Sattar after finding a mobile phone in his bedroom

A man who was part of a gang who posed as police and bank staff to defraud people of thousands of pounds has been described as "rotten to the core".

Arif Sattar, 31, pled guilty to acting with others between March and April 2017 to obtain £16,780 and attempting to obtain £43,000.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard one 88-year-old victim handed over £6,000.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood told Sattar: "You are driven by greed, you're a true criminal."

The court heard Janet Clark, 88, was the first victim to fall for the scheme when she was convinced to hand £6,000 to men she thought were police officers. A further eight people were contacted.

A police investigation lead to Sattar's home in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, where a mobile phone was found in his bedroom that was used to make 847 calls, including to those targeted by the fraud.

Police badge on phone

The court heard Mrs Clark was phoned and told her bank card had been used to take £500 from her account.

Procurator fiscal depute Richard Hill said: "The caller advised that he was phoning from the bank and that Mrs Clark would be required to attend at the bank in order to withdraw money.

"She was advised she should withdraw £6,000 but not to tell anyone in the bank the reason for doing so and that she would be met outside the bank by a police officer who she was to hand the money over to, and that money would then be taken in to evidence."

Mrs Clark went to the bank with her son and withdrew the cash and waited in her car.

Mr Hill added: "Her son and her observed a red Audi TT sports car and two Asian males.

"One of the Asian males exited the car and approached Mrs Clark's car, showing a Police Scotland badge on his mobile phone.

"Mrs Clark believing he was a police officer, handed over the £6,000 that was contained in an envelope.

"The accused was identified by Mrs Clark as being one of the two individuals."

'Significant impact'

Days later Alison Reid, 59, received a call from someone who claimed to be from the Bank of Scotland security team who claimed her account had been compromised and she would lose money.

Mr Hill said: "The caller advised Mrs Reid in order to protect the money it had to be transferred to a safe account to which he provided the sort code and account number.

"Believing the caller was from the bank, she transferred £3,000."

The third victim, Faye Oliver, 55, transferred £7,780 to an account provided to her by who she thought was a fraud team from Bank of Scotland.

Among the others targeted was 93-year-old Anderson McCormack who was telephoned by someone claiming to work for a company which helps police.

Defence lawyer Ron MacKenna said his client's position was that someone else was the "main actor" in the matter.

He said: "He didn't make any of those phone calls nor did he speak to any of the persons, however he knew about it and he was present on two occasions."

Sentence was deferred until next month.

Sheriff Wood told Sattar: "You are clearly rotten to the core, getting involved in doing that to elderly people.

"Not only have you defrauded some of these people of money, what you did has a significant impact mentally on those poor people."