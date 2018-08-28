Man seriously injured in two-car crash in Glasgow
- 28 August 2018
An 85-year-old man has suffered serious head and spinal injuries in a two-car crash in Glasgow.
Police said the black Suzuki Splash he was driving was involved in a collision with a black Jaguar XF near the car dealership at the junction of Shields Road and St Andrews Drive.
It happened at about 01:15 on Monday.
The 35-year-old Jaguar driver was also taken to hospital with an arm injury but later released. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.