An 85-year-old man has suffered serious head and spinal injuries in a two-car crash in Glasgow.

Police said the black Suzuki Splash he was driving was involved in a collision with a black Jaguar XF near the car dealership at the junction of Shields Road and St Andrews Drive.

It happened at about 01:15 on Monday.

The 35-year-old Jaguar driver was also taken to hospital with an arm injury but later released. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.