Image copyright Google Image caption The 59-year-old was attacked in Riverview Drive on Saturday night

A car believed to be linked to a murder attempt in Glasgow has been found burnt out in a field in East Renfrewshire.

Detectives believe the black BMW was used as a getaway vehicle after a 59-year-old man was attacked with a knife in Govan.

The victim was targeted at 19:20 on Saturday in Riverview Place, at Riverview Drive.

Police said the car was recovered in a field close to Kingswell Fishery, in Eaglesham, at about 11:00 on Sunday.

The knife attacker is white, of slim build and was wearing a black jacket and black jogging trousers.

He had a black scarf around his face and was wearing a distinctive Burberry-style skip cap.

The BMW three-series had black or dark grey alloy wheels and the driver is described as being of stocky build.

He was wearing a black jacket, possibly with a red collar, a black scarf over his face and he was also wearing a light-coloured skip cap.

'Violent attack'

It is believed the car would have travelled at speed from Govan on the M77 motorway to the Eaglesham area.

The location where it was found burnt out is near Whitelees Wind Farm, which is popular with dog walkers.

Officers also understand there was a third man in Riverview Drive at the time of the murder bid who may also be involved.

No description of this individual is available.

Police are keen to speak to motorists who may have dashcam footage and anyone who was fishing at or near Kingswell Fishery on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Det Insp Jim Bradley said: "Although the victim was the intended target, it does not make it any less shocking or concerning for local people in the vicinity of Riverview Drive.

"We are continuing to work to identify the men involved in this violent attack and are asking the public to cast their minds back to Saturday evening. "