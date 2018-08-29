A man who stalked an 11-year-old girl and gave her money and a note saying "have a good day at school beautiful xx" has been jailed for 20 months.

Archibald Donaghy, 61, followed the child in the Calton and Dennistoun areas of Glasgow on 14 and 15 March.

He twice invited her into his car before the terrified girl ran home and told her mother.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Donaghy was caught on CCTV from the area and police detained him at his house.

Donaghy initially told officers he was innocent, but later pleaded guilty in court.

Sheriff Paul Crozier told him: "Your conduct on March 14 and 15 was terrifying.

"Your conduct towards her, as accepted by you in tendering your plea, has caused her great upset.

"Thankfully she had the good sense to run away."

The sheriff added: "You are a danger, Mr Donaghy, so far as I am concerned, to young children."

Donaghy also was given a five-year non-harassment order and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.