Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off after the incident

A man and two women are to stand trial for the murder of a 49-year-old man at a flat in Glasgow.

The case against Muhammed Rauf, 41, Shahida Abid, 32, and Saima Hayat, 33, will be heard at the High Court in Glasgow.

They all deny killing Haider Hayat in the city's Castlemilk area in April.

Prosecutors also claim they disconnected CCTV at the flat before Mr Hayat was struck with a hammer and knife or similar items.

Mr Rauf, Ms Abid and Ms Hayat also deny a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes a ccharge that possible child witnesses were induced to provide a "false account" to police officers.

The trial before Lady Scott is due to begin in December.