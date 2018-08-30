Image copyright Google Image caption The 59-year-old was attacked in Riverview Drive on Saturday night

Detectives have issued an appeal to trace a man who has information about an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The 59-year-old victim was attacked in Riverview Place, where it meets with Riverview Drive, in the Govan area about 19:20 on Saturday.

A burnt out BMW car, linked to the murder bid, was later recovered in a field in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire.

Police have now revealed an unknown caller contacted Govan CID on Monday but did not ring back.

The victim remains in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Staff describe his condition as stable.

A force spokesman said: "The man did not provide contact details and advised officers that he would but re-contact them.

"However officers are yet to hear from him and are asking that he gets in touch again."