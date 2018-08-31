Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A specialist unit was ordered to look into the allegations last year

Six people have been arrested following a police investigation into reports of child sexual exploitation in Glasgow.

A specialist unit was ordered to look into allegations which surfaced last year regarding Roma children in the city's Govanhill area.

Police Scotland said that five males and one female had been arrested and charged in connection with offences relating to child abuse and neglect.

Two males have already appeared in court.

The others have been the subject of reports to prosecutors.

The force said it was working with other agencies to ensure children who may be at risk were protected.