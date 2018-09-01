Image copyright Keith Wilson Image caption The RAF's world-famous aerobatic team will fly over Glasgow's Science Centre

The Red Arrows are to perform a flypast over Glasgow as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

The RAF's world-famous aerobatic team will be seen above Glasgow's Science Centre at 15:29.

The centre is hosting a weekend of events and displays which includes the RAF100 Aircraft Tour.

Five iconic aircraft, including the Sopwith Snipe, Spitfire, Harrier and Typhoon are on display.

Image copyright RAF100 Aircraft Tour Image caption Iconic aircraft will be on display at Glasgow's Science Centre

Members of the public are also being invited to sit in the cockpit of the world's most advanced fighter jet, the Lightning stealth combat jet.

Organisers said children are also able to get up close to a specially designed RAFA Mini-Scale Spitfire.

The event will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 09:00 to 18:00.

Image caption The public are being invited to sit in the cockpits of some of the planes

Image caption A Harrier is among the planes on display outside the Science Centre