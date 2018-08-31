Man raped student as she slept in own home

A 22-year-old man who raped a student as she slept in her own home has been jailed for four years.

Gordon Barclay, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, attacked the 22-year-old on 20 May last year after drinking heavily.

The victim, also from Airdrie, told the High Court in Glasgow he removed her lower clothing before raping her.

Fork lift driver Barclay denied the charge but was convicted after a trial.

Judge Sean Murphy QC told him: "You took advantage of the complainer in her own home. You had been drinking heavily and that may to some extent explain your actions.

"You have an impressive work record and have previously been of good character, but this must attract a custodial sentence."