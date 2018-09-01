Image copyright Google

A fire has destroyed a derelict sports pavilion at a Renfrew Park.

The blaze broke out in the building in Roberston Park at about 22:25 on Friday.

About 20 firefighters were called to the "well developed" fire with crews at the scene until 09:00.

The incident has now been reported to the local council by the fire service as asbestos was discovered in the building.