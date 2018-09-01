Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire destroys derelict sports pavilion in Robertson Park

  • 1 September 2018
Robertson Park pavilion Image copyright Google

A fire has destroyed a derelict sports pavilion at a Renfrew Park.

The blaze broke out in the building in Roberston Park at about 22:25 on Friday.

About 20 firefighters were called to the "well developed" fire with crews at the scene until 09:00.

The incident has now been reported to the local council by the fire service as asbestos was discovered in the building.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites