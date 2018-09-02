Woman sexually assaulted in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park
- 2 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.
The 29-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.
Police have cordoned off an area of the park while investigations are carried out.