Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman sexually assaulted in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park

  • 2 September 2018
Kelvingrove Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened in Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday

Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.

The 29-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have cordoned off an area of the park while investigations are carried out.

