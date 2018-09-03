Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the unidentified man was discovered on Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, in Shotts

Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found on a footpath in Shotts in North Lanarkshire as suspicious.

The man's body was discovered on the town's Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, at about 01:55.

He is yet to be formally indentified.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man and also the circumstances of his death, which are currently being treated as suspicious."