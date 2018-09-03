Glasgow & West Scotland

Death of man found on footpath in Shotts treated as suspicious

  • 3 September 2018
Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, in Shotts Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of the unidentified man was discovered on Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, in Shotts

Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found on a footpath in Shotts in North Lanarkshire as suspicious.

The man's body was discovered on the town's Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, at about 01:55.

He is yet to be formally indentified.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man and also the circumstances of his death, which are currently being treated as suspicious."

