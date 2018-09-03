Death of man found on footpath in Shotts treated as suspicious
- 3 September 2018
Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found on a footpath in Shotts in North Lanarkshire as suspicious.
The man's body was discovered on the town's Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue, at about 01:55.
He is yet to be formally indentified.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man and also the circumstances of his death, which are currently being treated as suspicious."