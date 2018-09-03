Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Old Firm game: Fans climb fences

Celtic have apologised to fans caught up in a crush outside the club's stadium.

One person was taken to hospital and five more were injured before Sunday's match against Rangers after stadium access points were changed.

Celtic fans said some supporters were forced to climb over a high fence to escape the overcrowding, with one falling from a wall.

The club said it regretted that so many fans were faced with the situation.

It said the match was the first occasion which featured new segregation and access arrangements for the Old Firm fixture.

'Sincere regret'

Both Police Scotland and Celtic FC said they would be reviewing their procedures.

The statement, posted on the club's website, said: "The safety of our fans will always be of paramount importance and this is a matter which we are treating with the utmost seriousness. The Club, along with Police Scotland, will be investigating this matter fully to identify the causes and take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again at Celtic Park.

"The club and Police Scotland will advise of the outcome of this investigation once it is complete.

"We are fully aware of the serious difficulties which arose yesterday for supporters, and we sincerely regret and apologise that so many fans were faced with this situation."

Image copyright David Glennon Image caption Fans also climbed over a wall at the end of a cemetery outside Parkhead

The statement added: "Yesterday's match was the first occasion which featured new segregation and access arrangements.

"Our total focus now is to work with the police in looking at these arrangements and other circumstances surrounding this particular fixture and to take the correct action to ensure this situation is never repeated.

"Our priority will always be to ensure our supporters enjoy a safe and positive experience at Celtic Park."

The incident happened about 20 minutes before the 12:00 kick-off as Celtic supporters tried to make their way into the stadium.

Police had earlier cordoned off a section of London Road to allow Rangers' 800 fans access, forcing more home supporters than usual to use the Janefield Street entry point.

Hundreds of people were then caught in a two-way crush in the corridor under the stadium's North Stand.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed entry to the area was then temporarily stopped and London Road re-opened in a bid to ease the congestion.

Image caption Labour MSP James Kelly said he wants answers from Police Scotland

Labour MSP for Glasgow, James Kelly, has called on Police Scotland to explain the reasons for the change in normal policing arrangements.

He said: "This is a very frightening situation.

"There clearly needs to be serious questions answered by Police Scotland as to why we ended up in this situation.

"This ground regularly hosts 60,000 capacity crowds. We have never seen an incident like this outside the ground. Why did it happen yesterday? Very worrying indeed.

"We need to understand why that gate was closed off when it is not normally closed off."

Celtic supporter groups have also called for a thorough investigation.

'Potential criminals'

Jeanette Findlay, chairwoman of the Celtic Trust, told BBC Radio Scotland's John Beattie: "The stories we have heard are extremely distressing.

"We have heard very detailed accounts of numerous failures of both police and stewards and the completely distressing affect on lots of fans - elderly people crying, people having panic attacks - really serious distress and a failure to act.

"Policing is key to this because when the situation develops in real time the police have the responsibility to take control of that as they would in any crowd situation.

"What we have is a culture inside the police service of Scotland which is to treat the fans as thought they are potential criminals or sources of disorder. And so the culture is thinking about and planning for games in that way.

"It's not about thinking, here are a group of citizens who are in a crowd situation and we need to keep them safe."

Image copyright @Bazzakc Image caption One fan described the situation as a "joke"

The Celtic Trust said it would be consulting with Celtic FC on Monday, and called for fan groups to be involved in any debrief with the club and police.

Ch Supt Brian McInulty, of Police Scotland, said: "Five people were treated by first aiders when fans were attempting to get into the stadium in the lead up to kick-off at Janefield Street.

"Four people were treated at the scene and then went into the ground, and the other was taken to hospital after a fall from the wall bordering Janefield Street.

"This was a dynamic situation, occurring 10 minutes before the match started.

"Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion. This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield St and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the south."

He added: "We work closely with Celtic Football Club to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches. We plan and practice various scenarios to ensure that if an incident occurs it will be dealt with as quickly as possible, as happened in this case.

"We will review today's incident and work with Celtic to ensure any learning is quickly put in place."

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Celtic.