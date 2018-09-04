Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday in West Regent Lane

An investigation is under way after a woman was sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday in West Regent Lane.

No age has been provided for the victim and detectives are working to establish an exact timeline of events.

A force spokeswoman said: "CCTV has been reviewed and witnesses are being spoken to. The inquiry is at a very early stage."