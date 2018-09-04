Image copyright Google Image caption The first two victims were targeted on James Gray Street, about 15:30 on Monday

Detectives are hunting a man who robbed mobile phones from four school boys as they walked home.

The victims were targeted in three separate incidents, less than half an hour apart, near Queen's Park, Glasgow on Monday.

The suspect is described as Asian, around 5ft 9in to 6ft and of slim to medium build.

He had stubble, spoke with a local accent and was wearing dark clothing and a black baseball cap.

The first victims, two boys aged 11 and 15, were walking along James Gray Street about 15:30 when they were approached by a man.

Police Scotland said he threatened them and took their mobile phones from them.

Twenty minutes later, on Langside Avenue near to Tantallon Road, a 12 year-old boy also had his mobile snatched from him in a similar attack.

The final incident took place about 15:55, on Langside Avenue near to The Ivory Hotel, where a 14 year-old boy was robbed of his mobile phone.

Det Sgt Colin Kilgour urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Thankfully the victims were not physically hurt but this was still a terrifying experience and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and perhaps witnessed any of the robberies, or seen a man matching the description."