A large fire has broken out at a carwash in South Lanarkshire, creating a plume of smoke visible for miles around.

Fire crews were called to the Sponge N' Hoses premises on Muir Street in Hamilton just after 05:35.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described the carwash as "well alight".

There were no reports of injuries, and it was believed no one was in the property when it went up in flames.

Four appliances were in attendance, including two pump vehicles and two aerial vehicles.

The surrounding area was cordoned off by emergency services, and some public transport was affected.