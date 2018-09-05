Image copyright Google Image caption Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Lorraine Donnan put off taking the 11-week-old to the hospital so she could go to a Disney on Ice performance

A couple who left a badly-injured baby in pain for six days while one took another child to see Disney on Ice have been handed a community payback order.

Mark Watson and Lorraine Donnan decided to take the 11-week-old to the hospital the day after the performance.

Donnan had already agreed to take a three-year-old girl, and had "spent a lot of money on tickets".

At Glasgow Sheriff Court Watson, 44, and Donnan, 40, admitted wilfully neglecting the baby.

The couple also failed to get medical treatment after noticing the boy was in pain.

The baby was not seen by medics until six days after he suffered a fractured thigh bone when he fell from a couch.

Watson and Donnan, of Thornliebank, Glasgow, were handed a community payback order as a "direct alternative to custody".

Sheriff Paul Crozie told them: "This was a serious matter and I will bring it to an end today with the imposition of a community payback order because the offence is serious enough to warrant that."

The sheriff ordered that, for the year-long order, they will be supervised and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work each within that time.

'Purring noises'

The court previously heard Donnan was watching the baby on 26 April 2016 and "momentarily" left him on the couch, not thinking he could move.

But, he fell on to the floor and and was described as "making purring noises but had then settled for a few minutes and taken his bottle as normal".

Donnan later told her partner what happened.

The court heard the baby had vomited after feeding and cried more than usual but the accused did not attribute this to the fall.

On 29 April, Donnan suggested taking him to be seen by a doctor.

But Watson convinced her that it wasn't necessary and he would not be able to get cover for his job as a greenkeeper at short notice.

Mr Allan continued: "On the morning of 1 May, on bathing the baby both Watson and Donnan noticed his right leg to be swollen and bruised.

"This was the first time he had been bathed since falling from the couch.

"He also seemed to be in a lot of pain on moving his right leg and was unsettled on being picked up."

'Remorse and concern'

The couple decided they would have him medically examined - the following day.

Mr Allan explained: "The primary reason for this decision was that Donnan had already purchased two £20 tickets to go to a Disney on Ice show."

Donnan also told police that her partner had a day off on May 2.

The child was seen at the Royal Hospital for Children and a consultant heard about his fall from the couch.

An x-ray showed a fracture to his right thigh bone and he was given painkillers.

Solicitor advocate Gerry Brown, for Watson, said his client has shown "remorse and concern" for what happened.

The court also heard Donnan has co-operated at each stage and that the length of time the case has taken has had an impact on her.