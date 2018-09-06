A large plume of smoke has been billowing from a blaze at a business in Glasgow since the early hours.

Firefighters were alerted to the "well-developed" fire in a single-storey building in Nitshill Road at 02:30.

There were no reports of casualties, but a nearby primary school and nursery will be closed as a result on Thursday.

Glasgow City Council said the Nitshill Enterprise Centre had gone up in flames, and urged residents to keep their windows shut.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent six appliances, including two aerial units, to the scene.

One post on social media said the fire had engulfed a building used by the Bullwood Project, a woodturning and firewood charity.

A stretch between Cleeves Road and Seamill Street has been closed to all traffic and motorists have been urged to expect delays.

St Bernard's Primary School and Woodacre Nursery will be closed, and some public transport has also been affected.