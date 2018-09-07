Man arrested after Kelvingrove Park sex attack
- 7 September 2018
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.
A 29-year-old woman was assaulted at about 01:35 on Sunday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.