Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Ansar Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

Two men accused of murdering a restaurant manager almost 25 years ago have walked free from court.

Jaspal Singh and Balwant Singh had been accused of fatally stabbing Ansar Shah in Ayr on 4 October, 1993.

But the charge against them was withdrawn on Friday by prosecutor Richard Goddard.

Their former co-accused Jagtar Singh, 51, denies murdering Mr Shah, 38, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Earlier the trial heard that Mr Shah was stabbed three times - twice in the heart and once in the lung.

Special defence

The High Court in Glasgow has been told there was fighting in the car park of the Armaan Restaurant on Seafield Road after midnight.

It involved members of staff from the restaurant and others including Jagtar Singh, who is known as Tony.

Mr Singh, of Slough, Berkshire, has lodged a special defence of self defence.

The jury has heard that a cold case investigation into the alleged murder was launched in January 2015.

Eventually Mr Singh was traced to France and detained in Frankfurt Airport, Germany, in November 2017.

When he was told by police he was returning to Scotland on a plane he told them: "It's no problem, fighting, fighting" and pulled up his jumper to reveal what appeared to be a scar on his abdomen.

He was arrested and charged with murder when the plane landed at Glasgow Airport.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.