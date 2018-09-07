Image caption The 21-year-old man was attached in Kushion on Bath Street

Detectives are hunting two men after a man was stabbed multiple times in a city centre nightclub.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was subjected to a "violent and unprovoked" attack in Kushion on Bath Street, Glasgow, about 02:50 on Friday.

The man was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary and later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

He is being treated for stab wounds and staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Det Con Michael Leyton said: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries into this incident and have gathered CCTV footage which we will study to gather more information and identify the two men responsible for this violent and unprovoked attack.

"At this time, I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident take place within the nightclub who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward as they may have information that is significant to our investigation."

Officers are treating the attack as serious assault.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with sallow skin and short dark hair.

His accomplice is in his mid 20s, about 6ft 2in, of medium build with short, dark-coloured hair.