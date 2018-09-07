An 81-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after her car came off the road and collided with a tree.

The accident happened at about 09:20 on the northbound A76 before Cumnock.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling between New Cumnock and Cumnock when it left the road.

The elderly driver was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Sgt Ian Thornton, from Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A76 this morning who may have seen this vehicle prior to the incident, or witnessed the incident take place to come forward.

"You may have encountered this vehicle without realising and have dashcam footage that can help us."