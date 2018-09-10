Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to this man following an assault in Sauchiehall Street

Police Scotland have released images of a man they want to question about a serious assault in Glasgow.

The 19 year-old victim needed hospital treatment after he was attacked on Sauchiehall Street at about 03:30 on Friday 16 March.

The man being sought is in his early 20s and was wearing a black T-shirt with "Vans Off The Wall" emblazoned on the back.

Det Con John Fagan said it appeared to have been a motiveless attack.

He said: "This was a violent and unprovoked assault on a young man enjoying a night out in Glasgow.

"The victim who was separated from his friends was assaulted for no apparent reason causing him serious injuries.

"It is important that we identify this individual and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."