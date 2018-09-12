Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Sex offender Derek Carrick will be sentenced next month

A convicted sex offender has been found guilty of wilfully neglecting three school children in his care.

A court heard Derek Carrick, 42, of Knightswood, Glasgow, allowed the girls to get so hungry that one was forced to eat cat food.

The youngest child also told how she ate the bristles from her toothbrush because there was no food.

Carrick was unanimously convicted of wilfully neglecting and ill-treating the girls between 2011 and 2013.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Carrick's home on Kirkton Avenue was filthy with overflowing cat litter during the time he looked after them.

The youngest girl's bedroom had a cardboard box covering part of the window with bits of toast lying around and food trampled in the floor.

The eldest girl said she was bullied at school for the way she looked and smelled.

She also said there were no sanitary products for her to use.

Jurors heard the middle child would ask to take leftover snacks home from school.

The girls were aged three, nine and ten when they were neglected between February 2011 and October 2013.

Sex offender

The court heard Carrick has a previous conviction from 1997 of using lewd and libidinous practices toward children.

The youngest of the three girls, now nine, gave evidence that was recorded before the trial started and played to the jury.

She said the house was dirty and smelly, especially the living room where Carrick slept.

Carrick would often "slap" her if she woke him up too early, or wanted the light on because she was scared of the dark.

She told jurors about always being hungry and feeling sick.

The nine-year-old told the court she didn't clean her teeth.

She added: "I would try and eat my toothbrush I was that hungry, I would take off the bristles and eat them."

Cat food

The eldest girl, now 18, said there was rarely any food in the house.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruth Ross-Davie asked: "On occasion when there was no food, what did you do?"

She replied: "There was a few occasions I ate cat food."

Asked if she told Carrick, the girl said: "I mentioned it a few times, his response was he didn't have any money, it wasn't his fault."

Jurors heard the bathroom in the flat smelled, and the bath had bugs in it.

The teenager said there was no sanitary products for her to use and Carrick did not buy any.

She told the court: "There was never really anything like that in the house."

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until next month and continued Carrick's bail.