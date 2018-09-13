Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gary More died at the scene of the shooting a week ago

The sister of a man who was shot dead in a drive-by attack outside his flat has made an emotional public appeal to help find his killer.

Up to 10 shots were fired at Gary More, 32, in Gartness, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday 6 September.

The father-of-two, who had addiction issues in the past, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister Lynsey More said: "Life for us will never be the same again without Gary in it."

The gunman escaped in a stolen white Skoda which was later found burnt-out in the north of Glasgow.

The targeted shooting happened at about 20:10 when several people were in the area, but detectives said the public response so far had been poor.

Image caption Forensic officers examining the scene

A week on from the attack, Mr More's elder sister Lynsey read out a statement at a police press conference in Motherwell.

She said the shooting had been devastating for the family of Mr More, who had battled personal problems in recent years.

'Dying in my arms'

She said: "Addiction touches so many families and ours is no different.

"Gary was dealing with his own issues and helping others at the same time."

Ms More said her brother had made "a lot of progress" recently and was focusing on running his own fitness classes.

She added: "I was at one of his yoga classes on Tuesday night, never knowing that the next time I would see him he would be dying in my arms."

Police have said Mr More was the intended target of the shooting.

Officers have sought to reassure anyone who has information about the murder.

Det Supt Alan Burton said: "There is a guy running about with a gun.

"We need to take him off the streets.

"If you are worried about your own safety, we can protect you."