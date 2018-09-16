A 95-year-old woman has died in a crash at Baillieston on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The accident happened on the northbound carriageway of the M73 slip road to the M8 at about 15:30 on Saturday.

Police said the car appeared to have left the carriageway and crashed into a ditch on the grass verge.

A 68-year-old woman who was driving the silver Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital, where she is in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

The road was closed as crash investigators worked at the scene.