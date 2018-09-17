A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured after he and his girlfriend were attacked in Shotts in Lanarkshire.

The couple were returning from a night out on Sunday morning when a car pulled up beside them and a man armed with a bladed weapon got out.

He attacked the man and sprayed the woman, also 19, with an unknown substance. It happened at about 03:15 in Shottskirk Road.

Police are treating it as attempted murder and have appealed for witnesses.

'Violent attack'

The suspect got back into the car after the attack and the car drove off in the direction of Dyfrig Street.

The couple were taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where the woman was treated and then released.

The man was being treated for injuries to his head and body and hospital staff described his condition as stable.

Det Con Mark Cummings at Wishaw CID said: "This was a violent attack which has left this young man with serious injuries.

"We have yet to establish a motive for the attack, which we are treating as attempted murder, but know that the couple had been returning from a night out in Shotts town centre and had left there around 3am.

"As such, I am keen to speak to anyone who had either seen the couple walking home or anyone who saw a small, silver car in the vicinity either before or after the attack took place."