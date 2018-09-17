Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Agnes (Nancy) Brannigan was a passenger in the car

A 95-year-old woman who died after the car she was in crashed into a ditch at Baillieston has been named.

Agnes (Nancy) Brannigan, from the Possilpark area of Glasgow, was a passenger in the silver Ford Fiesta which came off the M73 slip road to the M8 at about 15:30 on Saturday.

A 68-year-old woman who was driving the car remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.