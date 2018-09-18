Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a wooded area near Whinhall Road in the Burnfoot area of Airdrie

Detectives are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man after his body was found in a wooded area in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Monday evening, near Whinhall Road, in the Burnfoot area of Airdrie.

A force spokeswoman said: "A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"However, the death is being treated as unexplained and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."