Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Julie Reilly died sometime between 6 and 15 February

A man is to stand trial accused of murdering a woman then chopping up her body.

Andrew Wallace, 42, denies killing Julie Reilly, 47, at her Govan flat in Glasgow between 6-15 February.

He is accused of dismembering her body at a number of addresses and then burying the remains in Govan.

Mr Wallace, who faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, pled not guilty at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He is also alleged to have told others that Miss Reilly had moved to a new home in the city's Penilee area.

Benefit fraud

A separate accusation states that Mr Wallace fraudulently claimed £368 of benefit money that was paid into Ms Reilly's bank account.

He is said to have done this by "falsifying and submitting" a document containing her details.

Mr Wallace faces other allegations of stealing £410 from the account and using a bank card for £56 of goods from shops, including Asda and Lidl.

The accused, who is also known as Drew, is due to face trial before Lord Matthews in February next year.

The case is expected to last up to 12 days.