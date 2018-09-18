Image copyright Google Image caption Mortimer was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date

A teenage Motherwell fan was deliberately knocked down as he walked to a train station after a football match at Hampden.

A court heard the 14-year-old was "flipped over the bonnet" of a Mercedes driven by Nathan Mortimer, who then sped off.

Mortimer, 21, admitted assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the boy was with friends when he was struck on 15 July last year.

A passer-by helped the schoolboy and raised the alarm.

Insults exchanged

Mortimer, from Baillieston, Glasgow, was originally charged with attempted murder but the charge was later reduced.

The court heard the teenager and his friends had been at a football match against Queen's Park at Hampden and left the stadium at about 17:00.

Procurator fiscal depute Emily Macreath said they became aware of a group of males, dressed in dark clothes, walking in front of them in the direction of Cathcart Road.

The court heard the two groups began to exchange insults and walked slowly towards each other.

Miss Macreath added that a number of males in the group the teenager was walking with had glass bottles.

Mortimer then arrived in his blue Mercedes and drove towards the group of males in the dark clothing and stopped to speak to them.

Afterwards he then began to drive slowly up Bolton Drive, in the direction of the train station.

Bottles thrown

At this point some of the males who had been with the schoolboy threw bottles towards the Mercedes and some hit the windscreen.

Mortimer responded by driving at the group.

Miss Macreath said: "(The boy) at this time was walking with his back to the vehicle in the process of crossing the road making his way to the train station.

"Due to the sound of the revving of the engine the group attempted to disperse.

"(The boy) turned and was facing the car and attempted to run towards the pavement but the accused drove deliberately at him and struck him on the body.

"(The boy) then flipped over the bonnet and landed on the road on the front of his body."

A witness, who watched from a window, estimated Mortimer was driving a 30mph at the point of impact.

Mortimer then drove off.

Lost confidence

The boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for cuts, swelling to his hands and a lump on the back of his head.

Ms Macreath said the child had become anxious and lost confidence as a result of his ordeal.

She said he has removed himself from social media and no longer attended football matches.

Ms Macreath added: "The incident along with the potential prospect of giving evidence has caused him stress at a time when he was studying for his National 5 exams."

Mortimer gave a "no comment" interview to police on 23 July last year.

He was cautioned and charged with attempted murder and made no reply.

The charge was later reduced.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence for reports and remanded Mortimer in custody.