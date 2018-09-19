Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Rose O'Donnell died after being hit by a car in Motherwell

Police in Motherwell are trying to trace a man who helped after a fatal crash.

A 78-year-old woman was hit by a Nissan Qashqai at about 11:25 on Saturday 15 September as she crossed Airbles Road.

The woman, named as Rose O'Donnell, died at Wishaw General Hospital on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old male driver of the car was not injured and police are looking for a man who assisted to find out what he might have seen.

'Ran to help'

Sgt Scott Sutherland said: "A number of people stopped to help Mrs O'Donnell at the time, however, we would still like to speak to anyone who has not yet come forward.

"I am particularly keen to hear from a man, who was seen on CCTV, to run across the road to help Rose.

"Unfortunately he left prior to police arrival so we didn't manage to find out what he saw.

"We would be grateful if he would give us a call."

The man is described as a tall, slim man in his 20's with short dark hair. At the time he was wearing a two-tone grey tracksuit top, light grey shorts and white trainers.

Police are also keen to see any dash-cam footage of what happened.