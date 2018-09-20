Man, 68, found dead after house fire in West Kilbride
- 20 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 68-year-old man has died following a fire at a house in North Ayrshire.
The alarm was raised in Kirkton Avenue, West Kilbride, at about 20:45 on Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but discovered the man dead inside.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an investigation was ongoing but there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.