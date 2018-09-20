Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police helicopter crashed into The Clutha roof on 29 November 2013

A pilot who flew a police helicopter hours before it crashed into the Clutha pub will be represented at the Fatal Accident Inquiry.

A hearing took place at Glasgow Sheriff Court to allow anyone with an interest to apply to participate.

Ten people died and 31 others were injured when the Eurocopter EC-135 crashed into the roof of the Glasgow bar on 29 November, 2013.

The inquiry will formally begin at Hampden Park on 8 April, 2019.

The helicopter crew who were killed in the crash were pilot David Traill, PC Tony Collins and PC Kirsty Nelis.

Seven customers in the Clutha pub also died. They were John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

Image caption (Top: left to right) David Traill; Pc Kirsty Nelis; Pc Tony Collins; Gary Arthur; Samuel McGhee (Bottom: left to right) Colin Gibson; Robert Jenkins; Mark O'Prey; John McGarrigle; Joe Cusker

Advocate Jennifer Bain made submissions on behalf of David Young, who was the day shift helicopter pilot on the day of the crash.

She said Mr Young handed the aircraft over to Captain Traill and he then interrupted an engineer carrying out a compressor wash, during a pre-flight inspection, to respond to a missing person report.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull granted the application for Mr Young to participate.

He also granted the application made on behalf of Ian O'Prey, the father of Mark O'Prey.

Ms Bain said Mr Young was the day shift pilot on the helicopter on November 29, 2013.

She said: "He personally handed over the aircraft to the deceased pilot David Traill."

She also said he was a flight safety officer between May 2013 and January or February 2016.

Pre-flight checks

The court heard there was a pre-flight inspection check carried out on the morning of 29 November that she understood "would not have been carried out again prior to Mr Traill piloting the aircraft".

Miss Bain also said part of the checks included a pre-flight compressor wash which was carried out every 50 hours of flight, but was not completed that morning.

She said an engineer had started the compressor wash but Mr Young told them they had a job do so the aircraft was put back together and they left to carry out the search.

Sheriff Principal Turnbull refused the application made by Captain Traill's half sister Evelyn Mitchell.

The hearing was told they had been in contact but had not met each other in more than 20 years.

The Crown Office previously said there there would be no criminal proceedings.

The first preliminary hearing will be held at Hampden next month.