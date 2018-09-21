Teenager critical after jumping from window to evade police
A teenager is critically ill in hospital after jumping from a first-floor flat window in a bid to escape police.
Officers were initially called to a disturbance in Love Street, Paisley, at about 01:40 on Thursday.
The alarm was raised after two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, assaulted a 17-year-old in a flat.
Police Scotland said the suspects then started trashing the property before escaping via a window.
The 17-year-old victim did not require hospital treatment.
'Damaging furniture'
A force spokesman said: "Officers also found two other males in the property, one 17 years old and the other 16 years old, causing a disturbance by damaging furniture and equipment inside the property.
"As police arrived the two males escaped through a first-floor window which resulted in the 16-year-old sustaining a serious head injury.
"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where medical staff are describing his condition as critical."
The 17-year-old suspect only sustained minor injuries.