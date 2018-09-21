Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised on Love Street, Paisley, at about 01:40 on Thursday

A teenager is critically ill in hospital after jumping from a first-floor flat window in a bid to escape police.

Officers were initially called to a disturbance in Love Street, Paisley, at about 01:40 on Thursday.

The alarm was raised after two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, assaulted a 17-year-old in a flat.

Police Scotland said the suspects then started trashing the property before escaping via a window.

The 17-year-old victim did not require hospital treatment.

'Damaging furniture'

A force spokesman said: "Officers also found two other males in the property, one 17 years old and the other 16 years old, causing a disturbance by damaging furniture and equipment inside the property.

"As police arrived the two males escaped through a first-floor window which resulted in the 16-year-old sustaining a serious head injury.

"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where medical staff are describing his condition as critical."

The 17-year-old suspect only sustained minor injuries.