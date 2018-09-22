Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old was hit as he crossed Central Way in Cumbernauld

Police investigating a serious road crash in North Lanarkshire are searching for the driver of a white hatchback.

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a Land Rover while crossing Central Way in Cumbernauld at about 18:55 on Thursday.

Officers believe the driver of the white car may have seen the incident happen.

The teenager's condition at Monklands General Hospital is described by medical staff as stable.

Sgt Craig Beaver said: "We are still appealing for anyone to come forward who was in the area that night and may have witnessed the incident take place, and have not yet spoken to police, or may have seen the Land Rover vehicle beforehand.

"We know from CCTV footage that a white hatchback car is driving on the same bit of road at the time of the incident and we are appealing for the driver of that car to come forward with any information they may have."