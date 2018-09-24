Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Caledonian Avenue in Bellshill

Police in North Lanarkshire are investigating whether a man, who was found seriously injured in the street, had been struck by a vehicle.

The 26-year-old was discovered in Caledonian Avenue, Bellshill, at about 00:45 on Monday.

He was taken to Monklands hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers says his injuries appear to be consistent with having been assaulted and run over.

They say inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple, from Wishaw CID, said: "The victim was discovered lying seriously injured on the ground and, from our inquiries so far, it appears that he may have been assaulted and struck by a vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Caledonian Avenue in the early hours of this morning and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed any vehicles driving erratically, to please get in touch."