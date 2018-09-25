Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were targeted in a house on Ferguslie Park Avenue, Paisley, about 19:50 on Monday

A masked gang dressed in white forensic suits and armed with knives attacked a couple in front of two children.

Police Scotland said the man, 26, and woman, 33, were targeted at their home on Ferguslie Park Avenue in Paisley at about 19:50 on Monday.

Detectives are treating the assault on the man, who suffered a serious head injury, as attempted murder.

A force spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The woman was released after treatment.

The suspects are believed to have escaped in a small white car.

Det Insp Ross MacDonald said: "Although we have yet to establish a motive for this violent attack we believe that the injured man and women were specifically targeted.

"This despicable act of violence was carried out in front of two very young children who were within the house and has left them in a very distraught state.

"The injuries that the man sustained were so serious that the incident is being treated as attempted murder."