Image copyright Google Image caption The large scale disturbance happened in Mossbank Avenue, Stepps, about 17:25 on Monday

Detectives are hunting a gang of up to eight men after they used two SUVs to deliberately ram two other vehicles.

Two men, one driving a silver Audi Q7 and the other in a blue Volkswagen Golf, were deliberately targeted in Stepps, North Lanarkshire.

The suspects crashed into the victims' cars with other vehicles, which included a dark Range Rover Evoke and a silver Volkswagen Touareg.

Police said the large scale disturbance happened about 17:25 on Monday.

A witness described one of the suspects in the Touareg as being a young man wearing a dark hooded jacket with the hood pulled tight around his face.

'Reckless incident'

By the time police arrived all the vehicles had left the scene.

The silver Audi Q7 was found abandoned in Mossbank Avenue and was badly damaged.

The suspect cars are believed to have left Mossbank Avenue onto Royston Road and either turned east towards Cumbernauld Road in Stepps or west towards Provanmill or Robroyston.

Det Insp Jim Bradley said: "This was a reckless incident in a residential street and would have been extremely frightening for members of the public who witnessed it."

He urged anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicles involved before or after the incident to come forward.