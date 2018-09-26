Image copyright SSPCA Image caption Scottish SPCA officers will always wear full uniform and carry identification

Dog owners in Lanarkshire have been warned after claims pets are being stolen to use in illegal dog fights.

Newarthill Community Council in Motherwell has issued a warning that bogus Scottish SPCA staff have been taking pets from their homes after lying about complaints.

It has been suggested the small animals are used as bait in illegal fights.

The SSPCA said its officers always wear proper uniform and the public should ask to see identification.

The council posted a warning on its local social media page saying: "People are posing as SSPCA officers with very good copycat uniforms going around houses with small dogs in them chapping doors and saying 'due to numerous complaints we will have to confiscate your dog'.

"They don't have any warrants or if they do they are all FALSE. These people are stealing smallish size dogs to use for dog baiting used in illegal dog fights."

The post went on to say that in advance of the bogus callers, one person bangs a brush against a paint pot to get dogs barking before marking the gate or wall of the house.

Ch Supt Mike Flynn from the Scottish SPCA said, "We are saddened to hear of people impersonating our inspectors who work hard to build positive community relationships.

"Under no circumstances will an inspector or animal rescue officer attend an address without full uniform and official identification. The Scottish SPCA uniform can be identified by the branded epaulettes and logo across the front of the jacket.

"If you are at all unsure about a visit made by one of our inspectors please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

The post has been shared more than 1,400 times.

Police Scotland said they were aware of the issue but that no formal complaint had been made.