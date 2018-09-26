Glasgow & West Scotland

Police investigate death of woman in Drumchapel

Police officers are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a property in Glasgow.

The emergency services had been called out to an address in Dewar Drive in the Drumchapel area at about 18:45.

The woman, who was 51, has not been named by officers.

In a statement, the police said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

