Police investigate death of woman in Drumchapel
- 26 September 2018
Police officers are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a property in Glasgow.
The emergency services had been called out to an address in Dewar Drive in the Drumchapel area at about 18:45.
The woman, who was 51, has not been named by officers.
In a statement, the police said: "Inquiries are ongoing."