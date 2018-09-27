Cherry- picker crashes onto bus in Glasgow
- 27 September 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after a cherry-picker crashed onto a bus in Glasgow city centre.
The incident happened in George Square, beside George House, at about 22:20 on Wednesday.
The cherry-picker is understood to have crashed through a bus stop.
A man who was on the aerial platform suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.