Three men face trial over 'acid attack'

Image caption The men will go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow in February

Three men are to stand trial charged with carrying out an acid attack in North Lanarkshire.

Steven Marshall, 22, James Smith, 24, and Kieran Hunter, 26, faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

They deny attacking three men and a woman at a house in Cumbernauld last October.

Prosecutors claim "acid or a similar corrosive liquid" was thrown from a bottle.

The men were allegedly assaulted to their severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of their lives.

Drugs accusation

The woman is said to have been hurt to her injury.

Mr Marshall further faces two drugs charges and it also claimed, along with Mr Smith, that he acted in a threatening or abusive manner.

Mr Hunter is also charged with a drugs offence.

Lawyers for the men, from Cumbernauld, tendered not guilty pleas on their behalf during a short hearing.

Lady Stacey set a trial date for February and the case is expected to last four days.

Bail for the men was continued.