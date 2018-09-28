Image copyright Scottish Maritime Museum Image caption John Bellany painted The Boat Builder when he was a student

An iconic painting by John Bellany is to go on permanent display as part of the Scottish Maritime Museum's new national art collection.

The Boat Builders was unveiled by the late artist's wife, Helen, at its new home in Irvine, North Ayrshire.

Ms Bellany described it as "one of the key works of his career" and a symbol of their lifelong journey together.

The £200,000 painting was privately owned for 55 years and rarely seen in public.

The museum acquired the painting with £95,000 from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, £90,000 from the Art Fund and £15,000 from the National Fund for Acquisitions.

'Absolute beezer'

Bellany, who grew up in Port Seton, near Edinburgh, is one of the most influential Scottish painters since the war and his works have been bought by collectors including Sir Sean Connery and the late David Bowie.

He painted The Boat Builders in 1962 while he was a 21-year-old student at Edinburgh College of Art.

Helen Bellany said: "The Boat Builders is one of John's most important works of art.

"It is astonishing to think that this truly remarkable painting is a student work, ambitious not only in its scale and composition but also a fully realised and accomplished vision of the world he was born into and which remained at the core of his life's work.

"It is one of the key works of his career. One that he termed 'an absolute beezer'."

Ms Bellany added that the museum was a "perfect home" for the painting.

'Wonderful painting'

Museum director David Mann described the work as the "jewel in the crown" of its new collection.

He said: "As well as bringing international significance to the art collection, this wonderful painting enriches the national maritime heritage collection, which includes some of the country's most beautiful and most historic vessels, and will bring, I am sure, a lot of enjoyment to many, many visitors."

The Boat Builders will go on show as part of the museum's current exhibition, Maritime Perspectives : Collecting Art of a Seafaring Nation.

It will then remain on view until the end of March before undergoing conservation work.