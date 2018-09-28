A man who attacked a frail woman who considered him a friend has been jailed for an indefinite period of time.

Christopher Pratt, 46, battered Josephine Epsworth at her home in Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, when she asked for help with food bills.

Pratt hit the 58-year-old with her walking stick, punched her repeatedly and struck her with a belt.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard that he yelled at her: "I'm going to kill you."

Ms Epsworth, who has since died, was only saved when two passing police officers heard her banging on a window.

Pratt, who has a history of serious violence, pled guilty to assaulting Ms Epsworth to her severe injury in August 2017.

'Pay his share'

He was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) by judge Lord Matthews.

The judge said he must serve a minimum of two years and seven months behind bars.

Lord Matthews told him: "I am quite satisfied that only an OLR is appropriate in this case.

"Your risk is a high one as far as the public is concerned."

The court earlier heard how Pratt lashed out at Ms Epsworth.

Prosecutor Paul Nelson said: "She asked him if he had any money to contribute to food bills as he had repeatedly visited without paying his share.

"He did not react well to this and flew into a rage."

Covered in bruises

The victim was initially punched and hit with the stick. She pleaded that she needed help, but Pratt instead removed his belt and smacked her across the head and body.

He said: "Don't even think about calling the police. I'm going to kill you."

Pratt continued the assault before forcing the victim into a cupboard. He then left the house after locking her inside.

Ms Epsworth eventually managed to crawl to a window and shouted: "Please God - someone help me."

Two police officers walking by heard her cries for help.

Ms Epsworth, whose body was covered in various marks, indentations and bruises, told them what had happened and they detained Pratt.