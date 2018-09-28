Image copyright Facebook Image caption Steven Campbell died after he was struck by a van in June

A man will go on trial next year charged with murdering a young father in South Lanarkshire.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, is accused of driving a van at Steven Campbell, 27, in Rutherglen, last June before dragging him along the ground.

His QC Tony Graham offered a guilty plea to a reduced and amended allegation of culpable homicide.

But it was rejected by prosecutors during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr McCafferty will now stand trial for murder in the New Year.

The charge alleges he struck Mr Campbell with the vehicle causing him to fall and become trapped under the van.

Mr McCafferty then allegedly continued to drive and dragged him along a number of streets.

He faces a separate attempted murder charge as well as an accusation of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lady Stacey set a trial date for January.